Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Reclaim Your Future in a Digital ID World

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 12, 2026

Mark Devlin and I talk about how, despite the massive push toward digital ID, we still have power. Yes, there’s big money and momentum, but self-reliance is key. By strengthening local connections, person-to-person exchange, and building skills, we can reduce our dependence. The future isn’t set, we can shape it, one local choice at a time.

Watch the full interview

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