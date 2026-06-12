Reclaim Your Future in a Digital ID World

Mark Devlin and I talk about how, despite the massive push toward digital ID, we still have power. Yes, there’s big money and momentum, but self-reliance is key. By strengthening local connections, person-to-person exchange, and building skills, we can reduce our dependence. The future isn’t set, we can shape it, one local choice at a time.

Watch the full interview

Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

Download the apps you love (private app stores)

Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!