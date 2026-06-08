Download Apps Anonymously with the Aurora Store

In this clip from my recent interview with Efrat Fenigson, I show how Aurora Store lets you download apps from the Google Play Store anonymously, using a pool of shared accounts. I break down how even basic apps hide trackers,Facebook, Google, and more. It’s a wake-up call to audit your apps and choose transparency. This phone isn’t just an OS; it’s a whole privacy ecosystem.
🎥 Watch the full interview below
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!
We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!
Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.