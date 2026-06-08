Download Apps Anonymously with the Aurora Store

In this clip from my recent interview with Efrat Fenigson, I show how Aurora Store lets you download apps from the Google Play Store anonymously, using a pool of shared accounts. I break down how even basic apps hide trackers,Facebook, Google, and more. It’s a wake-up call to audit your apps and choose transparency. This phone isn’t just an OS; it’s a whole privacy ecosystem.

🎥 Watch the full interview below

The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!

We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!

Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.

Shop Pixel 10 today!