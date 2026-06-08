Take Back Our Tech

Take Back Our Tech

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Download Apps Anonymously with the Aurora Store

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 08, 2026

In this clip from my recent interview with Efrat Fenigson, I show how Aurora Store lets you download apps from the Google Play Store anonymously, using a pool of shared accounts. I break down how even basic apps hide trackers,Facebook, Google, and more. It’s a wake-up call to audit your apps and choose transparency. This phone isn’t just an OS; it’s a whole privacy ecosystem.

🎥 Watch the full interview below

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
How To Opt Out of the Digital Prison - Hakeem Anwar | Ep. 137
Hakeem Anwar is a software engineer with over 20 years in tech, and the founder and CEO of Above Phone, a conscious technology company building open source phones, laptops, and software services that free people from reliance on Big Tech. After years of building web and mobile apps for large corporations, he walked away from corporate life during Covid…
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25 days ago · 32 likes · 13 comments

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