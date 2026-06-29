Esoteric Technologies and Hidden Cities with Cultivate Elevate

Our world remains mysterious.

Even after all this time, it feels like parts of the old world have been hidden from us—or forgotten completely. There are old technologies that may have had profound effects on our health, energy systems that worked with nature instead of against it, and architecture that looked like it belonged to a civilization far more advanced than the one we are told existed.

Why did we lose this knowledge? And if we understood these histories more clearly, could we become freer people today?

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I had the opportunity to speak with Matt from Cultivate Elevate, who has devoted years of his life to uncovering these mysteries. Through old books, forgotten images, personal experiments, and a deep curiosity about the world we inherited, Matt has been exploring the relationship between old-world technology, natural health, energy, architecture, and human sovereignty.

One of the first things we discussed was how WiFi affected him personally. Matt shared that using his phone on WiFi seemed to cause a lot of issues for him, and when he got rid of it and hardwired his home, he noticed a significant difference. Even though modern technology can connect us in powerful ways, this conversation is a reminder that sometimes we also need to disconnect. Go outside. Ground. Read a book. Pay attention to what your body is telling you.

Matt’s search for better health led him down countless rabbit holes, including questions about 5G towers and the way modern infrastructure may be impacting people. Whether you agree with every conclusion or not, there is something important in the larger message. We have a personal responsibility to make better choices for ourselves, to ask better questions, and to stop passively accepting a world that may be poisoning us physically, mentally, and spiritually.

We also talk about air travel, including TSA scanners and the choice to opt out. Matt raises concerns about the health effects of these machines and points to reporting from EPIC about cancer concerns among TSA agents connected to airport scanner technology. It’s a reminder that even in systems designed to make us feel like we have no choice, we often still do. We can ask questions. We can opt out. We can refuse to blindly accept every system placed in front of us.

From there, we get into the old world, the World Fairs, and the incredible architecture that appeared during events that we’re told were only meant to last a short time. When you look at the scale, detail, and beauty of these structures, it raises an obvious question: were these temporary exhibitions really built the way we were told?

What makes Matt’s work interesting is that he is not just collecting theories. He is testing ideas for himself. From growing plants with electroculture to experimenting with ways people can better protect themselves in a world filled with artificial frequencies, his work is rooted in curiosity, personal experience, and the belief that we should not be afraid to investigate the world around us.

Fear has been used throughout history to shut down curiosity. When people are afraid to ask questions, it becomes easier to just go along with what they have been told. They stop looking. They stop testing. They stop learning. And that may be one of the biggest reasons so much knowledge has been buried.

As Matt says in the interview, “You should question the narrative that you’ve been sold or taught.”

Over time, Matt has built a large following by sharing his findings, and like many people asking uncomfortable questions, he has faced censorship. But no fear, you can still follow him and continue exploring his work.

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Find Matt here:

Cultivate Elevate: https://cultivateelevate.com/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CultivateElevate:e2

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CultivateElevate

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CultivateElevateShorts

X: https://x.com/CultivateElevat

What do you think? Were these technologies truly forgotten, or were they intentionally buried? Let us know in the comments.

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