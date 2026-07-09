What Happens When Communication Leaves Telecom Behind?

I talked with Jimmy Dore about a future where communication is more private, more flexible, and less dependent on telecom giants.
Could internet-based calling and encrypted messaging eventually replace what we think of as phone service today?
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The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!
We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!
Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.