Who Really Profits from Data Centers?

With my friend Charlie at Macroaggressions, we talked about the truth: promised jobs rarely come, but politicians and companies get huge incentives. Yet we can push for transparency, organize and work together to resist this and remember that community is incredibly powerful.

📺 Watch full interview here

💧 Get the truth about data centers

The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!

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