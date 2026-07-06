AI Expansion

Is the AI infrastructure boom about surveillance or they building for something they haven’t even told us about? We unpack why officials treat AI like a weapon and why China’s data centers are now sitting empty.

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🗺️ Get the truth about data centers

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