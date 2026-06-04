Data Centers and the Race for Local Water

Talking with James Corbett, I explained how data centers pull vast amounts of groundwater, risking entire ecosystems and local farms. Once gone, that water isn’t coming back quickly.
🗺️ Get the truth about data centers
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