⚡ Powering Data Centers

In my conversation with Mike Adams and Todd Pitner over at Decentralize.TV, we talked about how some residents lose power while data centers gain priority. But local communities still have the power to push back and shape what happens next.

📺 Watch interview here

💧 Get the truth about data centers

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