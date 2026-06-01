Zano, The Spiritual Successor To Monero?

Monero, is known to be the king of privacy coins, largely thanks to the CryptoNote protocol which makes transactions harder to trace.

The original founder of CryptoNote launched his own cryptocurrency, Zano — to fix the problems with earlier coins.

Hybrid proof of stake, full Chain membership proofs, and a Zano powered debit card without KYC?

Learn all this and more in today’s episode.

Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

Download the apps you love (private app stores)

Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!