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What’s Really Behind Digital ID Standards?

Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
Jun 03, 2026

Efrat Fenigson and I unpack how W3C Verifiable Credentials and ISO 18013-5 are quietly becoming the global backbone for digital ID. These standards let us model any claim, like your legal identity, even your car ownership, but without strong privacy safeguards, they risk being abused. As the EU, UK, and others roll them out, we must ask: can we trust them with our most personal data?

🎥 Watch the full interview below

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
How To Opt Out of the Digital Prison - Hakeem Anwar | Ep. 137
Hakeem Anwar is a software engineer with over 20 years in tech, and the founder and CEO of Above Phone, a conscious technology company building open source phones, laptops, and software services that free people from reliance on Big Tech. After years of building web and mobile apps for large corporations, he walked away from corporate life during Covid…
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21 days ago · 32 likes · 13 comments

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