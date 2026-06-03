What’s Really Behind Digital ID Standards?

Efrat Fenigson and I unpack how W3C Verifiable Credentials and ISO 18013-5 are quietly becoming the global backbone for digital ID. These standards let us model any claim, like your legal identity, even your car ownership, but without strong privacy safeguards, they risk being abused. As the EU, UK, and others roll them out, we must ask: can we trust them with our most personal data?

🎥 Watch the full interview below

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