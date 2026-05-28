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How Digital Id Goes from Voluntary to Mandatory

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Take Back Our Tech
May 28, 2026

In this clip, Efrat Fenigson and I discuss how digital ID systems start as “voluntary” but quickly become mandatory by proxy, just ilke India’s Aadhaar. Once Enough people rely on it, exclusion kicks in: from renting a hom to opening a bank account. We also see how the UK is using similar tactics, starting with company directors and spreading from there.

🎥 Watch the full interview below

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
How To Opt Out of the Digital Prison - Hakeem Anwar | Ep. 137
Hakeem Anwar is a software engineer with over 20 years in tech, and the founder and CEO of Above Phone, a conscious technology company building open source phones, laptops, and software services that free people from reliance on Big Tech. After years of building web and mobile apps for large corporations, he walked away from corporate life during Covid…
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14 days ago · 32 likes · 13 comments

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