How Digital Id Goes from Voluntary to Mandatory

In this clip, Efrat Fenigson and I discuss how digital ID systems start as “voluntary” but quickly become mandatory by proxy, just ilke India’s Aadhaar. Once Enough people rely on it, exclusion kicks in: from renting a hom to opening a bank account. We also see how the UK is using similar tactics, starting with company directors and spreading from there.

🎥 Watch the full interview below

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