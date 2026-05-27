Are Data Centers Building a Surveillance Grid?

In my interview with Dr. Trozzi, we discussed the shocking reality behind big tech’s AI arms race and how data centers might be fueling a global surveillance network.

🎥 Watch the full interview here

🗺️ Get the truth about data centers

The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!

We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!

Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.

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