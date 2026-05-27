Are Data Centers Building a Surveillance Grid?

In my interview with Dr. Trozzi, we discussed the shocking reality behind big tech’s AI arms race and how data centers might be fueling a global surveillance network.
🎥 Watch the full interview here
🗺️ Get the truth about data centers
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The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!
We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!
Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.