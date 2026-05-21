God Save the Digital ID (U.K)

Despite massive backlast to the U.K Digital ID program, the King and current administation are marching forwards. Instead of ‘Digital ID’ required to work by 2029, they’ve given everyone a break… now its just ‘Digital Verification’ required for everyone to work by 2029. So there’s no getting out of biometric capture.

A panel of 100 Britains will be chosen for a ‘People’s Panel’, the U.K government is interested in how they can get Britains to ‘love’ Digital ID as much they do.

Good luck with that.

Read our report on Digital ID around the world: https://abovephone.com/digital

Learn More

This is a segment from #TBOT Show Episode 23. Watch the full episode here:

Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

Download the apps you love (private app stores)

Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!