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Decentralized Social Media - Nostr

Here's how to get started with Nostr
Take Back Our Tech's avatar
Take Back Our Tech
May 22, 2026

In this week’s #TBOT solution, I get started with Nostr (Notes and Other Stuff Transmitted by Relays).

Nostr is a censorship-resistant decentralized social media protocol. In this video, we’ll do a short overview and show you how to get started in less than one minute.

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Thanks to Efrat Fenigson and several members of the #TBOT community who continued to urge me to try it.

If you want a great introduction on why to use Nostr, check out my latest interview with Efrat Fenigson: How To Opt Out of the Digital Prison - Hakeem Anwar | Ep. 137

Follow me on Nostr. This piece of text is called an NPUB:

npub1uc8dq8h5j8fkd4sz9mnyuxmxp7s6x50xqsr747wpajj4eqjj7yjsvkdtz4

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This is a segment from #TBOT Show Episode 23. Watch the full episode here:

Privacy phones aren’t just alternatives—they’re better than big tech.

With Above Phone, you’ll unlock features and freedom you didn’t even know existed.

  • Works with any cell service (and even over WiFi with an internet phone)

  • Download the apps you love (private app stores)

  • Have complete control over your app permissions

Learn more!

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