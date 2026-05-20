ReCaptcha Hypocrisy

Ever think internet captchas could get more annoying? Well hold on, because Google just updated their new reCAPTCHA across 14 million websites.

It has ‘AI-resistance’ by requesting the user to scan a QR code, which can only be done with a certified Google device, or Apple device. Google purposefully excluded the users of alternative operating systems, not to improve people’s security, but to ensure the big tech oligopoly remains in control.

Want the workaround? Watch the video.

This is a segment from #TBOT Show Episode 23. Watch the full episode here:

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