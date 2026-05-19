KYC for Your Phone?

In 7 days, anonymous phones may as well be dead. A new FCC rule demands cell service operators to ask for their customer’s government IDs, personal information, and past phone numbers. This goes for SIM cards, eSIMs, and VoIP numbers.

All supposedly to protect you from automated scam calls.

Let’s get this straight; we’re going to create massive new loosely-protected databases of people’s personal info to protect people from scams?

Its a data breach waiting to happen…

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This is a segment from #TBOT Show Episode 23. Watch the full episode here:

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