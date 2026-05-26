Mapping AI’s Hidden Impact

In my conversation with James Corbett, we highlighted the AI data center map I created, exposing water and power risks. This tool shows why we need to rethink big tech’s footprint.

📺 Watch full interview here

The Above Phone Pixel 10 is here!

We’re excited to introduce four powerful new phones to the Above Phone lineup!

Powered by GrapheneOS and fully de-Googled, the Above Phone Pixel 10 is carefully configured to make everyday communication, browsing, and data storage simpler, safer, and more efficient.

Shop Pixel 10 today!